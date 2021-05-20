Monero Classic Market Cap Hits $10.02 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001284 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $10.02 million and $73,078.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.04 or 0.00602198 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.