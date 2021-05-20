Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 19% This Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $273.85 million and $34.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000902 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00074072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $463.59 or 0.01139289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00056770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.43 or 0.09533893 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

