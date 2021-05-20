Atlas Private Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Thursday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46.

