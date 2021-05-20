Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $145.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,823.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of Agile Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,427.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 112,500 shares of company stock worth $206,773. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

