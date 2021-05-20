Hegic (HEGIC) Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last seven days, Hegic has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $71.35 million and $5.58 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00074072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004808 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00019759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.59 or 0.01139289 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00056770 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,879.43 or 0.09533893 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 508,591,246 coins. Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

