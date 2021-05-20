Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $206,786,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,293,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380,039 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,496 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,270,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $193,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,031,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $313,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.05 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 42.29%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

