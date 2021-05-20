Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.39.

Shares of BIIB opened at $281.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

