The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,709 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $180.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.96. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

