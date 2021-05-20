Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 14,949 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 35.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,530,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,917,000 after acquiring an additional 841,171 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,520,000 after buying an additional 506,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

MS opened at $86.05 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

