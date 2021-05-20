Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 67,700 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 671.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,700 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,322,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,150,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,223,000 after purchasing an additional 907,648 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,415 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $2,153,499.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

