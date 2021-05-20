Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 29,840 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 127.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after buying an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.67 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.51 and its 200 day moving average is $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

