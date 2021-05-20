Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 91,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $215,390.00.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $24.81 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.60.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.