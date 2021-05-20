Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $28.71 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 4,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total value of $702,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,699,755.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

NYSE:CB opened at $166.10 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $102.97 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

