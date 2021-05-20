Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys 221 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 53.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after purchasing an additional 646,850 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $370.67 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $377.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.