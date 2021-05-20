Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 90,258 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 423,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,258 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 780.0% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $2,341,054.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $5,956,098. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $79.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

