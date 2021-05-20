Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Down 4% After Insider Selling

Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $76.21 and last traded at $76.37. Approximately 4,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 537,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.58.

Specifically, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,789. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

