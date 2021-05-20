Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SRRK. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Scholar Rock stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Scholar Rock will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,327.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 139.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.