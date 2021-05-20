Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

MTCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.67.

MTCR stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 27.04 and a quick ratio of 27.04. Metacrine has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $16.19.

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that Metacrine will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Metacrine by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 329,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 40,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Metacrine in the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Metacrine by 13,749.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

