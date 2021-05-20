52,276 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,248,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,137,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,205,000.

GDXJ stock opened at $53.10 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.45.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

