Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stake Raised by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens upgraded Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

Shares of CNC opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $499,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

