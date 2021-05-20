Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

RTOKY opened at $33.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

