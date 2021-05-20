Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 113.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,788 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.50% of Core Laboratories worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,617,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,408,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,521,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,047,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,774,000 after purchasing an additional 142,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $15,174,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Core Laboratories to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Core Laboratories from $300.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Core Laboratories from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $35.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Core Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 45.39% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 2.23%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

