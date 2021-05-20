iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $98.20 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $69.28 and a twelve month high of $100.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.