Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $180.54 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $107.01 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.87.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.40.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

