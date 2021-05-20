PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.59.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PSK opened at C$13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.88. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$14.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.