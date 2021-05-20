Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 30,683 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $6,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,084,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,840,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 182,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 47,460 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of AudioCodes stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 106.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $44.94.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $58.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

