Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 593 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 76,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.