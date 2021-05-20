Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $379.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.61. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.