Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 5,096 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SKYY opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.98. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $65.70 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.