Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AUCOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

AUCOY opened at $23.80 on Monday. Polymetal International has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $28.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.40%.

Polymetal International Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.