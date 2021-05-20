VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $5.59 on Thursday. VirTra has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet raised VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

