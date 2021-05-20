Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 117.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 million.

Rockwell Medical stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Medical from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.