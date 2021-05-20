ZooKeeper (ZOO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $489,539.00

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001692 BTC on popular exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $6.16 million and approximately $489,539.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00459851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00215697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00958585 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033662 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 9,063,740 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

