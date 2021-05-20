First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $39,655.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

R Craig Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50.

On Monday, March 15th, R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.23, for a total value of $45,226.50.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2,272.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

