Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TCMD stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.44, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,384,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.