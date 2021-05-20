Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,639.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TCMD stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.44, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $64.53.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,838,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,384,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 174,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares in the last quarter.
Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.
