Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) PT at $71.65

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $77.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $31.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $848,186. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Comerica by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

