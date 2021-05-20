MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives $51.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 1,860,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $85,592,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,765,906 shares of company stock valued at $125,937,748 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,665 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,350,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:MAX opened at $37.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.17. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $21.62 and a one year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts predict that MediaAlpha will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

