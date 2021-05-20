RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Trading Down 2.4%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s stock price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €15.22 ($17.91) and last traded at €15.22 ($17.91). 825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.60 ($18.35).

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.93.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

