Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $352,000 Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 47.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 61,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1,914.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 35,211 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.18.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $182.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.