AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Shares Up 0.8%

AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.04. 465,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,295% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.31.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

