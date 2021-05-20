Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to Post $1.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Tyson Foods posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.64 on Monday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

