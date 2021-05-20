Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,983 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $164.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

