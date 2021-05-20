Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,760,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,941 shares of company stock worth $2,149,838. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.55.

NYSE:ETR opened at $105.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

