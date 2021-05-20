Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.86. 37,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 158,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

In other news, Director Edie Rodriguez purchased 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gaucho Group stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.22% of Gaucho Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.