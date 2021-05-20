Gaucho Group (OTCMKTS:VINO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VINO)’s share price traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.86. 37,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 158,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.23.
In other news, Director Edie Rodriguez purchased 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $49,998.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,998. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Gaucho Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VINO)
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company also owns and operates Algodon Mansion, a luxury boutique hotel in Buenos Aires; and Algodon Wine Estates, a winery and golf resort with tennis courts, dining, and hotel amenities in Mendoza, as well as subdivides property for residential development.
