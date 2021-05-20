Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.