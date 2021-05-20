Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
Tyson Foods has increased its dividend by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.
TSN stock opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $81.79.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.
In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
