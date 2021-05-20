Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives $6.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

NOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SEB Equity Research raised Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

