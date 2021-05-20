Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue May 21 Dividend of $0.24 on June 15th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a may 21 dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Realty Income has increased its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 204.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.6%.

O opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $50.82 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

