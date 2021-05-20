Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Issued By DA Davidson

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Electric in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $81.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $47.11 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

