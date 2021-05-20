MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MDB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.69.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $273.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $186.27 and a 52 week high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 55,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $65,189,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,502,220.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 350,720 shares of company stock valued at $102,456,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Analyst Recommendations for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

