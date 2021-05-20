Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 17th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

PIRS opened at $1.84 on Thursday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.64. The company has a market cap of $116.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIRS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.